Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Gets $3.8 Million Gift From Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas $3.8 million as part of an $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 councils across the country to help advance the organization’s mission.

Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, said Scott’s donation will help the organization expand its outreach.

“This gift fuels that work, preparing us to access the resources, human capital and strategy that will create a place of belonging and a leadership experience for every girl in our community,” Bartkowski said. “Without question, this gift is transformational. An investment in girls is an investment in the future of our community and we are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to change the lives of even more girls in North Texas.”

Houston-based Girl Scouts of San Jacinto is the only other Texas-based council receiving a grant from Scott. It’s getting $4.2 million.

