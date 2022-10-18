Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Gets $3.8 Million Gift From Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Her gift is a part of a larger $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts of the USA

By Alexandra Skores, the Dallas Morning News

In this March 4, 2018, file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. MacKenzie Scott gave $122.6 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the national youth-mentoring charity announced on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas $3.8 million as part of an $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 councils across the country to help advance the organization’s mission.

Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, said Scott’s donation will help the organization expand its outreach.

“This gift fuels that work, preparing us to access the resources, human capital and strategy that will create a place of belonging and a leadership experience for every girl in our community,” Bartkowski said. “Without question, this gift is transformational. An investment in girls is an investment in the future of our community and we are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to change the lives of even more girls in North Texas.”

Houston-based Girl Scouts of San Jacinto is the only other Texas-based council receiving a grant from Scott. It’s getting $4.2 million.

