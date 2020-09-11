Girl, 6, Grazed in Domestic Shooting, Suspect in Custody

One person is in custody following a domestic shooting Friday morning near Fair Park that injured a young girl, Dallas police say.

Investigators confirmed to NBC 5 that officers were called just after 11:30 a.m. to a shooting at a home on the 1300 block of Bank Street, not far from the intersection of Haskell Avenue and East Grand Avenue north of Fair Park.

It was there police said a woman and her boyfriend were arguing when he fired a gun into the air outside the home. The man then went inside and fired some more, police said.

It's not yet clear if the man was targeting anyone, but one of the shots grazed a 6-year-old girl in the face. Police said the bullet did not hit either of the girl's eyes and does not appear to be life-threatening; the girl was responsive and talking before being taken to Children's Medical Center in Dallas.

NBC 5 News

The suspect in the shooting was taken into custody in Mesquite by the Dallas Police Department's fugitive unit. It's not clear yet what charges he'll face.

The suspect's name has not yet been released and no further details have been confirmed.

NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff and Don Peritz contributed to this report.