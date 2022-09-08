Bush ‘Honored' to Have Known Queen Elizabeth, Recalls Her ‘Intellect, Charm, and Wit'

Former President George W. Bush says he was honored to have known Queen Elizabeth II while recalling some moments they shared during his presidency.
Queen Elizabeth II, the enduring and globe-trotting British monarch who over nearly seven decades on the throne shepherded her country through economic, political and social upheaval and became an icon of royal poise, died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96. Elizabeth's death leaves her eldest son, Charles, as Britain's monarch.
Bush, along with his wife Laura, expressed their condolences to the Royal family and the British people in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
The George W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum shared photographs of the queen's 2007 visit to Washington D.C. where she attended at a state dinner at the White House.
The queen is expected to be buried in the Royal Burial Ground on the Frogmore Estate close to Windsor Castle. Details are forthcoming.