Bush ‘Honored' to Have Known Queen Elizabeth, Recalls Her ‘Intellect, Charm, and Wit'

Former President George W. Bush says he was honored to have known Queen Elizabeth II while recalling some moments they shared during his presidency.

Queen Elizabeth II, the enduring and globe-trotting British monarch who over nearly seven decades on the throne shepherded her country through economic, political and social upheaval and became an icon of royal poise, died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96. Elizabeth's death leaves her eldest son, Charles, as Britain's monarch.

Bush, along with his wife Laura, expressed their condolences to the Royal family and the British people in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

Laura and I were honored to have known Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit. Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty – and her Corgis – is among our fondest memories of the presidency. Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow. Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign. Americans in particular appreciate her strong and steadfast friendship. Laura and I join our fellow citizens in sending our heartfelt condolences to the Royal family and the British people. George W. Bush

The George W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum shared photographs of the queen's 2007 visit to Washington D.C. where she attended at a state dinner at the White House.

George W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum

The queen is expected to be buried in the Royal Burial Ground on the Frogmore Estate close to Windsor Castle. Details are forthcoming.