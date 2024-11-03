Gateway Church removed four of its elders after receiving results of an internal investigation into the sexual abuse claims against founder Robert Morris, a church leader announced Saturday.

Church elder Tra Willbanks told the congregation about the decision during Saturday morning services at the church's Southlake campus.

"There were two groups. There was one group that knew without a doubt that Cindy was 12 when this abuse began and there was a second group who knew of allegations of sexual abuse by Robert Morris, who had enough information that they should have led them to ask more questions and inquire further, but they did not," Willbanks said. "Both groups are fundamentally wrong and simply cannot and will not be tolerated at Gateway Church."

Willbanks praised Cindy Clemishire, now 54, the woman who accused Morris of molesting her as a child and condemned Morris in the strongest words the church has used since the allegations became public.

Willbanks said the independent investigation by Haynes Boone law firm did not find any other incidents of sexual abuse by Morris. He also outlined changes that will be made to the church's bylaws and governance structure.

“We have decided to draw a very bright line here based on Biblical and moral values and the values of our church family, and we can report to you that as of today, no individuals in either group serves as an elder, is employed by or works at Gateway Church,” Willbanks said to claps from the audience of the megachurch.

Willbanks said the church is also cooperating with a criminal investigation.