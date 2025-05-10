This Mother’s Day weekend is extra special for one mother and son. After many nights of study sessions, the duo graduated together on Friday.

Brandi Fields and her son, 22-year-old Kyle Fields, graduated with their master’s degrees Friday. Brandi, from the Executive MBA program in the TCU Neeley School of Business. Kyle, from the TCU AddRan College of Liberal Arts.

She told us how she planned to navigate the big day.

“He’s going to walk first, so I’ll get all my emotion out with him. And then I’ll be able to sit back and collect myself,” said Brandi Fields.

Having his mother by his side during the process was the push Kyle said he needed.

“She’d be there working away, and the last thing I would want to do is homework,” he said. “But seeing her being able to dedicate so much time after cooking dinner, going to work for a full day, it was really an inspiration for me.”

For Brandi, she said her son’s undergraduate experience at the university is what got the wheels turning for her.

“I like to learn, and I thought, at my age, can I do this? Can I go back to school?” she said.

She did. They both did. And, after late-night joint study sessions, they took home master’s degrees on the same day.

“Coming back to school taught me, yeah, there’s a lot that you don’t know and you’re never too old to stop learning for sure,” said Brandi.

Kyle said he wouldn’t have the experience any other way.

“Looking back on this experience, I was so proud of her for going back to school, and it kind of gave me something to look forward to, look up to,” he said.