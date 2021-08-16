Garland to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru at Back-to-School Event

Garland Public Health is providing COVID-19 vaccines at a back-to-school rally on Aug. 28.

The Garland ISD event, named the "2021 Health Fair and Back-to-School Rally," will be held at Homer B. Johnson Stadium from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Located at 1209 E. Centerville Road, the drive-thru-event is free and open to the public.

According to the city of Garland, 92.4% of reported cases in Garland were unvaccinated and 96.4% of hospitalizations were unvaccinated in July.

Garland Public Health partnered with Garland ISD and the NAACP to provide COVID-19 vaccines at the event.

Anyone can get the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment at a Garland clinic at 206 Carver Drive between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.