Garland Man Faces Charges After Fatal Crash Kills Woman, Injures Her Son Monday

A man is facing multiple charges after a fatal crash in Garland killed a woman and critically injured her 10-year-old son on Monday afternoon, police say.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers stopped the driver of a black Honda Accord for a traffic violation near Shiloh Road and Northwest Highway at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Police said the Accord was occupied by three individuals, and though officers saw evidence of narcotics inside the vehicle, the driver fled the scene before officers could investigate further.

The officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle but lost sight of it as it sped northbound on Garland Avenue, police said.

According to police, officers who were on an unrelated call near Axe Drive and Garland Avenue saw the Accord speed past them.

Police said an officer near Garland Avenue and Miller Road saw the Accord approach a red light, activated his lights and sirens, and joined the pursuit.

The Accord entered the intersection while the light was red and hit a silver Toyota that was traveling westbound on Miller Road, police said. The driver of the Accord then struck a second vehicle, a black Honda CRV, that was stopped at the red light in the southbound lanes.

According to police, the silver Toyota was occupied by an adult female driver and her 10-year-old son. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her child was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said a woman driving the CRV suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene.

According to police, the three occupants of the Accord were also transported to the hospital due to injuries sustained from the crash.

Police said the driver of the Accord, identified as 37-year-old Bobby Lee Murphy, of Oklahoma, remains in the hospital and faces charges related to evading arrest and the death of the driver of the Toyota, identified as 28-year-old Karla Rico.

The investigation into this incident is currently ongoing, police said.