A fire destroyed a home in Garland just days after Christmas, leaving a single mother and her child homeless and several pets dead.

As the year comes to a close, one family is ending 2024 on a heartbreaking note.

“The smoke was all through the ceiling, already thick, dark smoke,” said Sarah Hayfer inside her burned four-plex unit.

Hayfer and her sister Jessica spent part of New Year’s Eve amid the rubble, searching for anything that survived Saturday’s devastating fire.

“You can never imagine it would happen to you or anyone you know and it happens so incredibly fast,” said Hayfer.

The single mom was sick in bed when it happened. Her seven-year-old daughter Olivia made the terrifying discovery in the kitchen downstairs. She was craving a Christmas cookie.

“There’s smoke! There’s smoke,” Hayfer recalls her daughter running to tell her.

Thanks to Olivia’s quick thinking, mom and daughter managed to run outside in their nightgowns as flames quickly devoured their home of seven years.

They alerted neighbors and called 911, according to Hayfer.

She says she tried running back inside to save her cats but the smoke was overwhelming. She says neighbors brought them shoes and clothes to stay warm in as Garland firefighters rushed to extinguish the flames.

Tragically, their cats and several aquariums with fish and frogs were consumed by the blaze.

None survived.

Hayfer’s family started a GoFundMe to help cover whatever renters’ insurance won’t.

The single mom is most anxious about finding affordable housing.

Another immediate need is storage space for the few belongings they are able to salvage.

She must also find a way to ease her child into their new reality.

“She keeps missing her stuffed animals. Those were her babies,” she said. “I don’t think she quite understands we’re not coming back home.”

Hayfer praises the quick actions of police and firefighters.

She says firefighters were able to retrieve two of Olivia’s Christmas gifts including some cash and a photograph of her grandparents.

Hayfer says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. She believes it began in the kitchen between the stove and the refrigerator.

2025, she hopes will bring new and better beginnings.

Things can only go up from here, she says. “Piece by piece, little by little, day by day.”

If you would like to help this family, click here.