Garland cracks Top 10 best US cities for women in the tech industry, study shows

The tech industry is known for its high-paying jobs and comfortable working conditions.

However, despite this, women in this field still earn less than their male counterparts in most cities nationwide. Even in the highest-earning areas, women still cannot generate a substantial enough income to afford a median-priced home independently, based on the 30% budgeting guideline.

To make it easier for women to decide where to work, RealtyHop conducted a study to find the best cities for women in tech. The study analyzed income-generating potential, housing markets, opportunities for women, and overall location to rank the top 100 cities.

Ranked at #9 on the list, Garland, a North Texas city in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, offers an appealing option for women with the goal of homeownership.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

According to the new report, Garland has the most affordable housing market in the Top 10 List, where women in tech spend only 38.28% of their income on a home. Homes come onto the market with a median list price of $339,000, and women spend $2,214.22 monthly on their mortgage payments and property taxes.

This makes Garland an affordable option for women in tech who want to own their own home and enjoy the benefits of living in a thriving city.

In addition to its prosperous job market, Garland is also a great place to live. The city has a vibrant downtown area with plenty of restaurants, bars, and shops. Residents can enjoy the Texas weather in many parks and outdoor spaces. Garland is also home to several great schools, making it an ideal place for families.

These Are the Top 10 Cities for Women Looking for Jobs in Tech (RealtyHop)

Key Findings

The best city for women in the tech industry is Fremont, Calif. The town has a total score of 56.81 due to a high median income, five-year solid growth, and a higher percentage of women in the industry. Women in Fremont have a better chance of earning a good income and enjoying a high quality of life.

The three cities where women outearn men in tech are Stockton, Calif., Santa Ana, Calif., and North Las Vegas, Nevada. These cities may be attractive to women looking to break into the tech industry.

On the other hand, the worst city for women in tech is Riverside, Calif. The town has a high income gap compared to men, an unaffordable housing market, and a declining number of women working in the field. Women looking to work in tech may want to avoid Riverside due to these issues.

The study found that women earn less than men in 97 out of the 100 cities analyzed. This sobering statistic highlights the need for more action to address the gender pay gap in the tech industry.

It's worth noting that women hold more jobs in the tech industry in 57% of cities compared to five years ago. While this is a positive trend, there is still a long way to go to achieve gender parity in this industry.

The cities that rank highly on RealtyHop's list may be attractive to women looking to work in tech. Still, it's essential to research and understand each location's unique opportunities and challenges. By being informed, women can make informed decisions and choose the best city for their individual life goals.

To view the complete list, methodology, and data, kindly visit RealtyHop's website.