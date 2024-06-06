When you look at Fort Worth Police Officer Terrence Parker, he seems to be the picture of health. He's a former Army canine officer who served in Iraq. He's tall, fit, and works out regularly.

"I don't know what happened, but it could happen to anybody," Parker said.

On May 16, Parker was getting ready to leave for Austin on a recruiting trip. He was at the FWPD Training Center when he collapsed. He felt only one symptom before that. "Like you took a deep breath, something cold," Parker said. "I figured I was overexerting myself because I work out."

Parker had a heart attack -- the kind they call the "widow maker." If there is a good place and time to have a heart attack, that day was it.

"The right place, right time, the AED was there, the people that knew what they needed to do were here," Parker said.

One coworker started CPR, and the other got the AED, an Automated External Defibrillator.

"I was pretty much shocked six times," Parker said. "I was dead. Clinically speaking, I was gone."

"We actually started praying, because we're a family," FWPD Investigator Carolena Gentry said. "To see him walk in here today, it's like the best feeling!"

"They weren't giving up because, according to them, they said I wasn't giving up," Parker said. "That one AED saved four officers' lives. I'm the fourth."

Parker only remembers waking up in the hospital. He'll have to do a stress test and cardiac rehab, but he's looking forward to getting back to work. He encourages everyone to get regular checkups with their doctors, and get trained in CPR and how to use an AED.

"Cause you may be the next person that saves somebody else's life," Parker said. "Life is precious ... so don't take anything for granted."