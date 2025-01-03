Funeral services to be held for McKinney 14-year-old killed in hit and run

The family of a 14-year-old killed in a hit-and-run in McKinney will lay him to rest on Monday.

Services for Jamir Dabney will be held at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Plano. Viewing begins at 12 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, McKinney police are still searching for the driver who they say hit and killed Dabney on the night of December 21 and fled the scene of the crash.

"From the bottom of my heart, if you have a heart -- please, and I'm begging, please come forward. So my family can get some type of closure. Please," said Dabney's brother, Jeremiah, in a recent interview with NBC 5.

Dabney was hit while riding his bike around 6:15 PM that night at the intersection of Lake Forest Drive and Highlands Drive. His family said the boy had just finished playing basketball and was on his way home.

Police said the dark-colored four-door sedan crashed into him and didn’t stop.

Driving through moments later, Faithe Stallings saw Dabney lying in the road.

“Pulled over to stop and render aid and initiated CPR and we realized he didn’t have a pulse,” said Stallings.

Jamir Dabney died from his injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

His older brother, Jeremiah, received the news at work. The family said they are still in shock.

“He deserved to live out the rest of his life. He deserved it. That’s not something that should’ve been taken away from him," Jeremiah said.

'HE DIDN'T DESERVE THIS'

A football player who was energetic as a firecracker -- his family said that was Jamir Dabney. He also played basketball, sang, and had a pesky side.

“Yeah, he would do little things that would annoy you and aggravate you, and you’d be like, ‘Jamir, go ahead now,’ but he—that’s just who he was," said his aunt, Tamara Syas.

But Syas said he had a kind heart and a smile on his face.

“He was also a kid where if he got in trouble and he did something wrong, he would come back to you and apologize. He would tell you," she said.

Dabney was an Evans Middle School student whose loved ones said he should still be here today.

“This is my grandson, my Valentine’s Day baby,” said Jerrilyn Dabney, grandmother of the victim. “I’d like to know whoever did this to him, to leave him laying out here to die.”

In the days after his death, the community created a memorial at the scene of the crash, with a constant stream of people coming out to place flowers, notes, and other tributes.

“He didn’t deserve this, he was only 14, he still had a lot to live for and he just really didn’t deserve all this,” said Princeton resident Anali Mondragon.

A memorial grows for Jamir Dabney, the 14-year-old killed while riding his bicycle in McKinney on Saturday evening. (NBC 5 Photo/Tahera Rahman)

Jeremiah said the outpouring of support from the community, including strangers, offers some comfort.

“It makes me happy. It brings me comfort in this situation because we have support from people we don’t know and that really helps us maneuver and move through the situation because this was really unexpected. Nobody expected this to happen," he said.

Loved ones say since the incident, Jamir Dabney’s mother Megan has been too shattered to speak and is extra cautious of her other four children.

"If they are quiet, she doesn’t hear them, she’s going to check on them because she needs to know where they’re at every moment," Syas said.

Her family has become her voice, calling on the suspect in this fatal crash to help their family start finding peace.

“Please come forward, if anybody’s seen something, say something,” said Jerrilyn Dabney. “Our lives are forever changed.”

In the days after the crash, police returned to the scene to search for more evidence and video of the incident. NBC 5 has reached out to the McKinney Police Department for an update on this case and is waiting to hear back.

The family said they hope the driver sees their story and understands their pain.

"That you see the face of my 14-year-old brother. That you see his face, and you know exactly what you did. And I hope, I hope, that you don’t get any sleep," Jeremiah said. "You took one of ours, he was ours. That was my brother. He was somebody’s son, he was somebody’s grandson, he was somebody’s friend.”

A fundraiser online has already raised over $64,000 for Jamir Dabney’s family to help with funeral arrangements.

"This is a devastating tragedy for the family and our community," said McKinney Police Chief Joe Ellenburg. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and remain committed to finding the individual responsible for this terrible incident."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the McKinney Crime Tip Line at 972-547-3480 or email crimetipline@mckinneytexas.org.