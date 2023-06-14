Frozen fruit sold at HEB, Costco, Walmart recalled after potential Hepatitis A contamination

Bags of frozen fruit sold at Texas Walmart, Costco and HEB locations are being voluntarily recalled over potential Hepatitis A contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that Willamette Valley Fruit Co. was voluntarily recalling select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries that were grown in Mexico and sold under the Great Value and Rader Farm brands.

The specific products recalled were Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Antioxidant Blend, Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend and Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio.

The Great Value products were sold in Walmart stores from Jan. 24, 2023, to June 8, 2023. The Rader Farms products were sold in Costco Wholesale stores from Oct. 3, 2022, to June 8, 2023, and in HEB stores from July 18, 2022, to June 8, 2023.

According to the FDA, Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure. Persons who may have consumed the affected product should consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate, and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately. For more information on Hepatitis A visit the FDA page.

To date, there have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary recall.