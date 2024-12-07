Construction on Universal Kids Resort is progressing and has received another approval from the City of Frisco, specifically over the design of its brightly colored 300-room hotel.

The 97-acre kid-centric theme park is taking shape along the tollway in Frisco and has gone ‘vertical’ with concrete structures and paths lining the way for crews.

Just this week, a Universal Destinations & Experiences representative went before the city council seeking approval for its resort hotel's façade.

The effort had been tabled twice before Tuesday’s meeting.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The required approval is part of the agreement detailed in the specific use permit granted by the city in March 2023.

“All hotels on the property all parking on the property and all structures taller than 50 feet that are located outside the theme park area shall be subject to architectural and design review and approval by the city council,” said Jonathan Hubbard, assistant director of Planning for the city of Frisco.

The five-story 300-room character-themed hotel’s exterior features Lego-like, bright and colorful round and square windows.

Mural designs will be submitted for city approval at a later date, said Becker.

“We ask for your support in moving this phase of the project forward and we continue to work with you and our neighbors as we build this fantastic destination,” said Melanie Becker of Universal Destinations & Experiences.

Much like the dramatic changes to the theme park's original concept following pushback and feedback. the hotel’s look has also changed since last year.

Becker told council members they have made modifications to the color scheme, window sizes and placement lower-level consistency and screening on the top floor.

But not everyone’s a fan, including William Scott.

The 10-year-old ‘future council member’ stepped up to the podium to share his candid concerns about the hotel next to his Cobb Hill neighborhood.

“The bright colors make it look cheap,” said Scott.

He pointed to the colors and layout of the PGA Resort as something that should be emulated.

Scott asked whether kids had been asked for their input on the park and hotel’s design, adding that if they would find others sharing his views.

The young speaker’s candid concerns prompted a discussion where Becker was asked to share whether they sought out children’s input in their design plans.

The company with a global footprint insists they’ve done their research achieving, “a look appropriate for families with young children the demographic we have kept at the forefront of our design through this process,” according to Becker.

Universal Destinations and Experiences shared the following statement with NBC 5 on Friday:

“Construction has started and we continue to make progress on our first Universal Kids Resort. This week, the City of Frisco voted to approve the façade plan for our themed hotel. The City of Frisco, its businesses and residents have been wonderful to work with, and we can’t wait to welcome guests to our first theme park designed specifically for families with young children.”

Universal Kids Resort is set to open Summer of 2026.