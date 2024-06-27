Frisco's Skye Blakely status uncertain at U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials

Skye Blakely, the national runner-up in gymnastics, is facing a possible health concern ahead of U.S. Olympic trials set to begin Thursday. Multiple reports are that she had to be wheeled out of the arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Wednesday during podium training on floor exercise. It was her last event to practice of the day. The Associate Press reported the injury is to her lower leg and it’s unclear how serious it is.

The women’s preliminary rotations are set to start on Friday, but it is unclear what Blakely’s status is for that, according to the Associated Press. Before Wednesday, she was seen as a serious contender to make the five-woman team.

Blakely told NBC 5 in March that she was ready for the comeback after tearing a ligament in her elbow at the 2021 Olympic trials.

Blakely, who trains at the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (WOGA) in Frisco, was a member of the last two world championships teams that won gold and has continued to improve her ranking. She finished second behind seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles.

USA Gymnastics did not immediately have an update on Blakely, but they have said they will announce the five-women headed to the Paris Olympics Sunday, following two days of competition.