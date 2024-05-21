Frisco's Skye Blakely has had quite the gymnastics season already. She started strong with a silver medal finish in the all-around at the 2024 Winter Cup in February.

In mid-May, she was up against one of her biggest challenges yet at the Core Hydration Classic. The field included Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee and arguably the greatest of all time, Texan Simone Biles. While Blakely didn't medal in the competition, she simply said, "Onto the next."

The 19-year-old, who started her career at a very young age at World Olympic Gymnastics Academy-Frisco, has held a full-time job in gymnastics since she can remember. She said it's the price you pay for greatness.

"The goal this year is to go to the 2024 Olympics," Blakely said. "I'm feeling good. I'm feeling motivated and ready. It's just knowing that the competition out there is growing and I think most importantly for me is remembering how I can be the best version of myself. What can I do to be better and not sit and focus so much, about what is the person next to me doing, what is so-and-so doing. It's more so, what I can do to be the best gymnast I can be."

So how does a teenager with Olympic dreams, stay focused? She makes it sound easier than it is. Her coach, Yevgeny Marchenko is co-owner of WOGA-Frisco and said it certainly helps training in a facility that boasts nearly 40 international and Olympic medals earned by the world-class athletes who have trained there.

"It's been a great experience. I have been here since I was 3, so I've been here a long time. It's a great home, everybody is loving and supporting and they just want the best for me and for me to reach my goals. I think it's about breaking it down and not thinking about it as so much to do, but rather, a little bit at a time," Blakely said.

She delayed her freshman year at the University of Florida hoping to make her first Olympic team, falling short of making the team for the Tokyo Olympics (2021). Coincidentally, it's the same school where her older sister and former training partner Sloane Blakely is a junior.

"We are really close, been doing gymnastics together for 16 years now. We've been doing everything together and we know so much about each other and the sport and what we do and how we handle different situations and we're each other's best friends so we support each other in all aspects," Blakely said.

Recently, Blakely was awarded a coveted spot on Nike's all-star brand ambassador roster. Clearly already leaving her mark on the sports world, even before a possible Olympics debut.

When asked how she wants to be remembered, Blakely was very matter-of-fact.

"A trailblazer, strong and dedicated young athlete who wants to inspire younger girls to be their true self, and to always try their best and never give up," Blakely said.

Blakely will be back in action at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships set for May 30 to June 2. That will be followed by the U.S. Olympic Trials on June 27-30 in Minneapolis.

Continue to follow our Hometown Hopefuls of North Texas as they hope for a chance to represent Team USA at the Paris Olympics starting July 26.