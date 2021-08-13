A Frisco police officer was arrested for an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old Frisco ISD student on Friday, Frisco police said.

John Hoover, 35, was charged with sexual performance of a child, a second-degree felony.

Hoover was recently assigned as a school resource officer, but Frisco police said "at this time, there is no information to suggest that any student at Hoover’s assigned school was involved."

The department said police began an investigation after they were made aware of allegation on Aug. 8.

Hoover was then fired on Wednesday after an internal investigation before being arrested due to the criminal investigation on Friday.

The 35-year-old was booked into Denton County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Hoover worked with the Frisco Police Department since September 2011. Police did not say the school Hoover was assigned to.

Anyone with additional information can contact Frisco police at 972-292-6010 or send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411).