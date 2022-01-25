Novus Health Services

Frisco Hospice Owner Headed to Prison, Fined Millions After Pleading Guilty to Fraud

Hospice founder instructed nurses to hasten the deaths of patients who were no longer profitable by injecting them with morphine, court documents say

By Scott Gordon

The former owner of a Collin County hospice was sentenced Tuesday to prison and ordered to pay millions in restitution after pleading guilty to federal fraud charges.

Brad Harris, founder of Novus Health Services in Frisco, was charged in a massive FBI investigation that found he, two doctors, and numerous others schemed to defraud the government for $60 million.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

After agreeing to plead guilty last year, Harris was sentenced to 13 years in prison and ordered to pay $27.6 million in restitution after entering his guilty plea.

Brad Harris / Novus Health Services

Collin County Mar 15, 2021

Collin County Hospice Owner Agrees to Plead Guilty to Health Care Fraud

Dallas Mar 30, 2016

FBI: Frisco Hospice Owner Directed Nurses to Overdose Patients

According to court documents, Harris instructed nurses to hasten patients’ deaths by injecting them with morphine when they were no longer profitable, according to government reimbursement procedures.

“You need to make this patient go bye-bye,” he once texted a nurse, the FBI said.

In a plea bargain, Harris pleaded guilty to two fraud counts that made no specific allegations about patient deaths.

Judge Barbara Lynn ordered Harris to report to prison on Feb. 22.

This article tagged under:

Novus Health ServicesCollin CountyFriscoBrad Harrishospice care
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us