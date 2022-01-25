Frisco Hospice Owner Headed to Prison, Fined Millions After Pleading Guilty to Fraud

The former owner of a Collin County hospice was sentenced Tuesday to prison and ordered to pay millions in restitution after pleading guilty to federal fraud charges.

Brad Harris, founder of Novus Health Services in Frisco, was charged in a massive FBI investigation that found he, two doctors, and numerous others schemed to defraud the government for $60 million.

After agreeing to plead guilty last year, Harris was sentenced to 13 years in prison and ordered to pay $27.6 million in restitution after entering his guilty plea.

According to court documents, Harris instructed nurses to hasten patients’ deaths by injecting them with morphine when they were no longer profitable, according to government reimbursement procedures.

“You need to make this patient go bye-bye,” he once texted a nurse, the FBI said.

In a plea bargain, Harris pleaded guilty to two fraud counts that made no specific allegations about patient deaths.

Judge Barbara Lynn ordered Harris to report to prison on Feb. 22.