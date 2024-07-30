Frisco's Fields West development on track, city says

Acres of ranch land taking shape in northern Frisco.

While still an uneven terrain as dirt is moved, houses are built, and new roads are laid out, the future of Fields West looks bright.

"Being 2500 acres really is a big part of the northern part of our city, and it's just exciting to see it all come together," Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said.

The development is located off Dallas North Tollway near Panther Creek Parkway.

"The residential is fast underway. You know, with Brookside, it seems like it's building out almost overnight, and you've got Brookside North and the gated preserve communities coming online later this summer," Cheney said. "But Fields West is the crown jewel of the Fields Project, which is a sister to the Legacy West project."

Fields West's mixed-use plan includes 1,200 urban living residences and 350,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and entertainment space.

“It’s another feather in our cap,” Cheney said.

And while still not off the ground, the mayor said leasing activity is off the charts.

“We’ve heard numbers in the restaurant and retail, 70% already leased. We know some announcements are coming soon, some exciting brand names and some names that are actually going to be new to DFW for the first time,” Cheney said.

Cheney called it the "halo effect" of nearby PGA America Frisco.

“We knew that was going to define the entire area,” Cheney said.

The goal is for Fields West to be ready by 2027.

However, just next door, another major project is in the works with an even shorter timeline. The new Universal Kid Resort is being developed by Universal Destinations & Experiences, a division of Comcast NBCUniversal which is the parent company of NBC 5.

“They're fast under construction with that project, and they're actually trying to get done by the 2026 World Cup,” Cheney said. “But they're moving all the horizontal dirt, and it looks like they'll start going vertical here just in the next few months.”

Major projects, Cheney said, will continue to enhance Frisco as a tourist-driven city.

“We have already seven million visitors a year to Frisco. It's a big part of our local economy. This is going to just bring even more visitors,” Cheney said. “We know visitors will come here but want our residents to be able to enjoy it.”