Luka Doncic says ‘it's time to move on' after emotional return to Dallas

Luka Doncic made his return to Dallas this week, but this time he was wearing a different uniform.

Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, Doncic faced his former team at the American Airlines Center, where he was once the face of the Dallas Mavericks franchise. The matchup drew ESPN’s largest non-Christmas audience of the season, averaging 2.26 million viewers, and delivered on the emotional anticipation with no shortage of drama or sentiment.

After the game, Doncic spoke with ESPN and shared heartfelt remarks about his former city and its fans.

I love these fans, I love this city. But it’s time to move on. Luka Doncic

The 25-year-old guard spent six seasons in Dallas after being drafted in 2018. During that time, he became a four-time All-Star and led the Mavericks to multiple playoff appearances, including a Western Conference Finals run in 2022.

While Doncic’s departure from Dallas was not without controversy, his comments Thursday night suggest no bad blood remains between him and the city he once called home.

Doncic called it an amazing and unbelievable experience, but one that he is happy to have done.

“Now I can get some sleep finally,” he said.

Fans at the arena greeted him with a mix of cheers and bittersweet applause during pregame introductions. But as Doncic heated up during the game, finishing with 45 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a narrow Lakers win, frustration among the Mavs faithful turned vocal. Chants of “Fire Nico” echoed louder with each bucket, aimed at Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, who played a key role in the roster moves that led to Dončić’s departure.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, continue to reshape their roster and future identity in the wake of Dončić’s exit. But in Dallas, his legacy remains undeniable — and his presence still draws a crowd.