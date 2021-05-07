Frisco Construction Crew Cuts Gas Line, Prompts Evacuation

Construction crews boring in Frisco cut into a six-inch gas line forcing the evacuation of a nearby neighborhood for nearly seven hours Friday.

The line break was initially reported at about 9:10 a.m. The Little Elm Fire Department responded and was soon joined by the Frisco Fire Department, a hazmat team and Coserv utility crews who monitored levels while working to shut off and repair the gas line.

Residents in the Grayhawk subdivision were asked to evacuate and drivers were urged to avoid Farm-to-Market Road 423 near Eldorado Parkway until the gas leak was cleared.

According to Coserv, the gas was shut off around 2:06 p.m. and after the gas dissipated, about two hours later, the "all clear" was given and residents were allowed to return to their homes.