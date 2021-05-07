Frisco

Frisco Construction Crew Cuts Gas Line, Prompts Evacuation

The line break was reported to the Little Elm Fire Department this morning when construction crews in the area were boring and cut a six-inch gas line

By Demetrius Harper

gas break
NBC 5 News

Construction crews boring in Frisco cut into a six-inch gas line forcing the evacuation of a nearby neighborhood for nearly seven hours Friday.

The line break was initially reported at about 9:10 a.m. The Little Elm Fire Department responded and was soon joined by the Frisco Fire Department, a hazmat team and Coserv utility crews who monitored levels while working to shut off and repair the gas line.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Residents in the Grayhawk subdivision were asked to evacuate and drivers were urged to avoid Farm-to-Market Road 423 near Eldorado Parkway until the gas leak was cleared.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Accordion competition 12 mins ago

‘Big Squeeze' Accordion Contest Has 4 Young Finalists From North Texas

Richardson police 42 mins ago

Richardson Names Assistant Chief Gary Tittle the Next Police Chief

According to Coserv, the gas was shut off around 2:06 p.m. and after the gas dissipated, about two hours later, the "all clear" was given and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

This article tagged under:

Frisconatural gas leakFrisco Fire Departmentevacuation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us