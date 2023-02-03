Freezing Fog Possible Friday Night

Dense fog is possible in parts of North Texas from Friday evening into Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s Saturday morning leading to the possibility of freezing fog.

Freezing fog occurs when tiny fog droplets collect on surfaces. If those surfaces are below freezing, the droplets will freeze, forming a thin layer of ice that is hard to see. That ice is called black ice because the dark road or sidewalk surface shows through the thin, transparent ice layer. Black ice can lead to accidents and falls.

The fog may begin to form as early as Friday evening, but temperatures won't fall below freezing until after midnight. The visibility early Saturday may drop below a half mile which could be an issue for travelers.

The fog should dissipate by mid-morning and temperatures will climb above freezing before 10 a.m. The rest of Saturday will be dry with temperatures climbing into the 50s.