The Perot Museum of Nature and Science and Klyde Warren Park are both celebrating their 10th anniversary so the two are teaming up on Monday, March 14 from 10:00 a.m. to noon for a National Pi Day celebration to remember. It's called Perot in the Park.

In partnership with Klyde Warren Park, the Museum will offer free, hands-on, STEM-themed activities to engage and inspire kids during Spring Break. In recognition of National Pi Day, the Museum’s TECH Truck will be at the Park offering activities ranging from 3D printing, building and designing derby cars with LEGOs to exploring the concept of Pi.

Children from Catholic Charities will participate in the dynamic math and science projects and local food trucks will be on hand to offer free pizza and snow cones.

The Museum’s TECH Truck will provide free activities for kids in the Park throughout the week, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. each day, Monday through Friday.

The park is located at 2000 Woodall Rodgers Freeway. Parking is at 1919 Woodall Rodgers Fwy (the lot in front of credit union building on Woodall Rodgers Freeway Westbound service road).

Activities will be near the Muse Family Performance Pavilion at the corner of Woodall Rodgers Freeway Eastbound service road and Olive Street.