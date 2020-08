Dallas Parks and Recreation has partnered with Kids Bring Life to provide free meals at their 32 recreation centers across the area.

Kids Bring Life, Inc is a nonprofit 501 3(c) organization providing youth in low- to moderate-income areas of the community many of the tools they need to become successful, productive adults.

Grab and Go meals will be served Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and noon or while supplies last.

Dallas Parks and Recreation

The Grab and Go meals will be provided through August 21.