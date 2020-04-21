Free Full-Day Pre-K Registration Opens in Arlington ISD

Prekindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year opened on Monday, April 20.

This includes registration for free full-day pre-K for 4-year-olds (PK4), and free half-day pre-K for 3-year-olds (PK3).

Children eligible for enrollment in free pre-K must be at least 3 years of age on or before Sept. 1 for PK3 or 4 years of age on or before Sept. 1 for PK4. Children will need to meet at least one of the following eligibility requirements:

Unable to speak and comprehend the English language

Educationally disadvantaged; eligible to participate in the national free or reduced-price lunch program

Homeless

The child of an active duty member of the U.S. military

The child of a U.S. military member injured or killed in action

Is or has ever been in foster care

Child of a person eligible for the Star of Texas Award

Registration must be completed online while schools are closed due to COVID-19.

PK3 students can register at any Arlington ISD school that offers PK3 classes.

All PK4 students will attend the school they are zoned for based on their home address.

Click here to register or visit aisd.net/prek.