Free DART Rides for Dallas Voters on Super Tuesday

Dallas voters can ride to the polls for free with a program from the Dallas Area Rapid Transit from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A valid voter registration card is required to ride.

"This is a long-standing tradition by DART to help make it easier for people to get to the polls. On election day riders can ride DART bus, light rail, Paratransit, or Trinity Railway Express commuter rail between CentrePort/DFW Airport station and Union Station, by showing a valid voter registration card."

Go here for more information.

