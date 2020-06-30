Fort Worth

Free COVID-19 Testing Coming to Stop Six Neighborhood in Fort Worth

Testing will be conducted on July 6 through July 8 at Maude I. Logan Elementary School

NBC 5 News

A walk-up COVID-19 testing site is coming to the Stop Six Neighborhood.

Testing will be conducted on July 6 through July 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Maude I. Logan Elementary School, 2300 Dillard Street.

Testing is free, and appointments or doctor's lab orders are not required.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

heat advisory 16 hours ago

First Heat Advisory of the Year Issued; Heat Index Forecast Hits 105 Tuesday

coronavirus Jun 29

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

The individual being tested must have access to a telephone because test results will be returned via phone call or text message.

The three-day test site is operated by the State of Texas in partnership with the City of Fort Worth Emergency Operations Center.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthcoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus testing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us