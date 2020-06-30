Free COVID-19 Testing Coming to Stop Six Neighborhood in Fort Worth

A walk-up COVID-19 testing site is coming to the Stop Six Neighborhood.
Testing will be conducted on July 6 through July 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Maude I. Logan Elementary School, 2300 Dillard Street.
Testing is free, and appointments or doctor's lab orders are not required.
The individual being tested must have access to a telephone because test results will be returned via phone call or text message.
The three-day test site is operated by the State of Texas in partnership with the City of Fort Worth Emergency Operations Center.