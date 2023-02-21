Fourth Arrest Made in Fort Worth Shooting Death of Dallas Business Owner

Six months after the murder of Chin “Jin” Shin, Fort Worth police have confirmed a fourth arrest in the incident described as a fender bender gone wrong.

"I want all the people that were involved to be served justice. And so far, we've got four out of eight. That’s promising,” said friend David Van.

According to Fort Worth Police, Shin, a father and owner of Encore Family Karaoke, was shot and killed after bumping his Jeep into the back of a Hyundai Elantra on South University near I-30 in the early hours of August 15th.

Police say video of the incident shows three women get out of the car before three more vehicles pull up.

An arrest warrant affidavit says one of the men from the vehicles, "punched Chin in the back of the head" and that his keys were taken.

It says Shin opened his passenger door then walked away "with something in his hands … from the 8 individuals that had deprived him of access to his Jeep." When Shin returned, he was "holding a handgun … pointed at the ground."

By then, police say the suspect, 28-year-old Markynn West, had pulled out a handgun from the car he was in.

He started firing, according to the affidavit, striking Shin who ran but was found nearby.

“It's crazy just to see like a modern-day mobbing of my buddy,” said Van.

Shin was well known for his big heart, most recently, raising money for victims of the Dallas hair salon shooting.

Van said Shin was also a really good friend.

"He probably would have been one of my best men for a wedding and all that stuff. And now, he's no longer with us. And obviously, there's a lot of justice that was not served until at least four months later," he said.

Tuesday, police confirmed 34-year-old Keeton Sheppard now faces a murder charge along with West, 28-year-old Kameron Taylor and 30-year-old Quamon White.

For Van, it's a step in the right direction. Though he says friends, who've rallied around Shin's family, including the daughter he leaves behind, won't stop fighting everyone responsible for his death is behind bars.