REAL ID deadline is here: What Texans need to know

After years of delays and public outreach, the federal REAL ID deadline is officially here.

Beginning Wednesday, May 7, all adult travelers flying domestically in the United States will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another approved form of identification at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.

In Texas, most residents are ready. According to state officials, 98% of driver’s licenses and state IDs issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety are already REAL ID-compliant, marked by a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of the card.

While Texas travelers are largely in the clear, other parts of the country are lagging behind.

Some states, like New Jersey, report compliance as low as 17%, according to data shared by the Department of Homeland Security. That’s creating problems at airports across the U.S., where lines at Department of Motor Vehicles offices have stretched for hours this week as travelers scramble to meet the deadline.

“People who are traveling here [to Texas], you know, some states are lower than that,” said Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW International Airport. “As long as people have a passport or some other official ID, we’re going to be okay. But TSA is really working hard to make sure they help customers through that change.”

Aside from air travel, you’ll also need a REAL ID to enter federal buildings, visit military bases, or access nuclear facilities. If you're unsure whether a building requires REAL ID access, contact the agency in advance.

If you have elderly relatives, neighbors, or others in your circle who may not be aware of the deadline, officials urge you to check in on them if they have upcoming travel plans or appointments in federal facilities.

Children under 18 are not required to show identification at TSA checkpoints when traveling with an adult.

However, some airlines have separate ID or documentation requirements for unaccompanied minors, so it’s best to check with your airline before arriving at the airport.

WHY REAL ID?

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission, which urged the federal government to set stronger security standards for state-issued identification.

The result: the creation of REAL ID-compliant licenses, which include enhanced security features and are required for accessing federal facilities and boarding domestic flights.

The implementation has been delayed multiple times—initially slated for 2008—but now, enforcement is here for good.

In Texas, check the top-right corner of your driver's license or ID. If it has a gold star, it’s REAL ID-compliant. If not, you’ll need to visit a DPS office to request a REAL ID or renew online if you’re eligible. Visit the Texas.gov REAL ID page to find out what documents you need to bring with you.

REAL ID ALTERNATIVES

If you don’t have a REAL ID-compliant license, you will need to present an alternate TSA-approved form of identification to board a domestic flight. These include:

A valid U.S. passport or passport card

Military ID

Trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI)

Tribal identification

Permanent resident card (Green Card)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Other forms listed on the TSA's acceptable ID list

TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha says travelers who lack proper documentation should plan ahead.

TSA has an identity verification process that may allow travelers to fly, but it could include additional questions, screenings, or delays.

“If someone doesn’t have a REAL ID, we ask that you get to the airport extra early,” she told NBC 5. “We will work with you to try to verify your identity. Just understand there are no guarantees. We can’t guarantee we’ll be able to verify your identity in time for you to make your flight.”