Four Teenagers Injured in Overnight Dallas Shooting

Three 18-year-olds and one 16-year-old are injured after a shooting in Dallas on Saturday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 3000 South Boulevard at approximately 10 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found three male complainants, all of whom had been shot in their lower extremities, at the location in a Mercedes.

Officers also learned that a fourth complainant was dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his ankle, police said.

According to officials at the scene, all of the victims were in stable condition.

Police said that the complainants were not cooperating with detectives.