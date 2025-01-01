Mesquite

4 killed, 3 injured when hit by suspected drunken driver in first hours of 2025

The driver is being charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter, Mesquite police say

Less than two hours into the new year, Mesquite police say a suspected drunken driver killed four people and injured three others in a crash along Interstate 20.

At about 1:45 a.m. on New Year's Day, Mesquite police were called to a crash along Interstate 20 near Farm-to-Market Road 740. According to a preliminary investigation, several people were changing a flat tire on the outside shoulder of the interstate when a suspected drunken driver hit them.

The names of the four people killed have not been released, and the conditions of the three others reportedly injured are unknown.

The driver, who has not yet been identified publicly, was taken into custody and is being charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter, police said. Additional charges could be added later.

Eastbound Interstate 20 was closed while the crash was investigated, and traffic was diverted to FM 740, police said in a post on Facebook. After about nine hours, shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, the eastbound lanes of I-20 were reopened to traffic.

Mesquite traffic investigators are working on the crash and DWI investigation.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

