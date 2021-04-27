dallas isd

Four Dallas ISD Schools Ranked Among Best in the Nation: U.S. News and World Report

Dallas ISD has some of the best high schools in the nation, according to the US News and World Report yearly rankings released Tuesday.

According to US News and World Report, The School for the Talented and Gifted and the Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School are two of the top 20 schools in the country.

The two schools are ranked 13th and 15th, respectively.

In Texas, Dallas ISD was the only North Texas district to make the top 10 high school list, and has all the top three schools as well.

The School for the Talented and Gifted and the Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School are ranked first and second in Texas, while the Science and Engineering Magnet School and the Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet are ranked third and seventh.

The U.S. News rankings include data on more than 24,000 public high schools across the country.

In addition to traditional high schools, the rankings encompass charter; magnet; and science, technology, engineering and math-focused schools.

