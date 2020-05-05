Fort Worth Woman Shot in Possible Carjacking: Police

A woman is injured after a possible carjacking in South Fort Worth Tuesday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Chevron gas station located at 700 East Berry Street at approximately 5:15 a.m. in South Fort Worth.

Police said that a man was possibly attempting to carjack a woman's vehicle, shooting her in the arm in the process.

MedSTAR transported the victim to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect is has not been located, police said.