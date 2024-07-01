Woman, 70, holds employee at gunpoint for refund at Fort Worth restaurant: police

A woman is behind bars after Fort Worth police said she accused restaurant employees of taking her money and held one of them at gunpoint while demanding a refund.

It happened on Thursday, June 27, at the Taqueria Mi Ranchito Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to the restaurant in the 5700 block of Crowley Road just after 1 p.m. following reports of a woman threatening an employee with a gun.

Once police officers arrived at the restaurant, the suspect, 70-year-old Josefina Luna, was detained as authorities conducted their investigation.

An employee at the business told Fort Worth police that Luna had entered the restaurant, had started accusing the staff of taking her money, and demanded a refund.

Luna then allegedly pulled out a small black pistol from her bag and kept it pointed at the employee under a table.

Authorities stated that during their investigation, Luna accused the staff of taking her money, and she denied having a gun. However, after officers searched her bag, they discovered a firearm that matched the description provided by the victim.

Luna was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Booking records show she is at Tarrant County Corrections Center and held on a $25,000 bond.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.