Fort Worth Voters Approve ‘Crime Tax' Providing $80 Million for the Police Department

The money will provide $80 million for the Fort Worth Police Department

Fort Worth voters approved what is being called a 'crime tax' on Tuesday night.

Citizens voted to renew the Crime Control and Prevention District, thereby choosing not to defund the police.

The money will provide $80 million for the Fort Worth Police Department, which accounts for about one-third of the department's budget.

"Today’s vote ensures that for the next ten years we can continue to operate essential community programs and partnerships," Manny R. Ramirez, president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, said. "Our police officers can march forward with confidence and carry out the mission to make Fort Worth the safest big city in the world."

Mayor Betsy Price also thanked voters for their support of the police department.

