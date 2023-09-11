Rodeo tickets on sale for 2024 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is counting the days until its return. And, the excitement starts building on Monday when rodeo tickets go on sale to the public.

The 2024 show opens Friday, Jan. 12, with the first rodeo happening that day. There will be 25 rodeo performances over the 23 days. And, it won't take long before some rodeos are sold out.

"We will have multiple performances that will sell out almost immediately. Finals are very difficult to get. (Best of the West) Ranch Rodeo. Our Cowboys of Color and our Best of Mexico Celebracion are always fast to go," said Matt Carter, Senior Vice President and General Manager.

The news release from the FWSSR describes it like this: "For the iconic Fort Worth social outing, there’s nothing better than rodeo in Dickies Arena. It’s cowboys and cowgirls thrilling you and your friends with a Western lifestyle experience that's truly legendary at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo."

THREE WAYS TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Online at fwssr.com

By phone at 817-502-0011

In person at the Dickies Arena Box Office at 1911 Montgomery Street.

While the Dickies Arena Box Office will be open today to launch Stock Show rodeo ticket sales, their normal schedule is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays.

The stock show hosted its annual family reunion on Sunday. It was a thank you to the 2,000 volunteers who made the show happen year after year. It also served as a reminder, that the next show will soon be here.

"Let's get this thing started and get everybody excited for the fall and rolling into the stock show," Carter said.

The 2024 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo runs Jan. 12 - Feb. 3.