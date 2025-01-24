The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo isn't just about livestock and competitions, for some, it's a religious experience.

"We've actually never been to Cowboy Church before," Michelle Klocke said. Kloche, her husband Nick, and sons Colter and Coy were visiting the FWSSR from Iowa. "We just wanted to experience the Cowboy Church, and what better place to do it than the Fort Worth Stock Show?"

"The Cowboy Church has to do with just a cultural approach to ministry," FWSSR Cowboy Church Pastor Russ Weaver said.

Weaver started the Cowboy Church at the FWSSR 20 years ago after 4-H and FFA groups asked for a place where students could attend Sunday worship services.

"God is with us all day, every day," Auburne Katz said. Katz was with a 4-H group from Kansas. "Some of us don't worry about it and don't think about it if we're not at home; and don't realize it's everywhere."

The Cowboy Church meets every Sunday during the Stock Show's 3-week run. Most of the parishioners who attend are far from home, and yet right at home.

"We actually feel like our culture adds dimensions to everybody else's way of looking at the Bible," Weaver said. "The children of Israel, they called them shepherds; but they took care of cattle, they took care of sheep, they had horses. They were Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo people."

A praise band plays before and during the service, with a mandolin adding a distinct Western sound to the music. Church-goers come dressed in their Stock Show finest.

"We don't usually wear hats in our church," Klocke said. "It's not like it's a rule or anything; don't really think God cares if you wear a cowboy hat or not!"

"There's a sense of responsibility that comes with this, Weaver said. "I want to give 'em stuff that will be life-changing."

Cowboy Church at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo starts at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 26 and February 2 at the Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium on the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo grounds.