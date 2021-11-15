Exclusive: Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Reveals Concert Acts

After taking 2021 off because of COVID-19 concerns, the historic Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo are set to make a legendary return in 2022.

Monday, the FWSSR announced the live acts that will take the stage at the Will Rogers Auditorium as a part of the new tradition of the festivities.

“Although Bass Performance Hall and Dickies Arena get top billing for concert venues, the Will Rogers Auditorium remains an amazing venue to hear and see live music,” FWSSR representative Matt Brockman said. “So, we’re rolling out the Auditorium Concert Series for the 2022 Stock Show with some amazing acts.”

Legendary Classic Rock band "Kansas" plays on Jan. 19.

"The Old 97’s" takes the stage on Jan. 21.

Clint Black performs on Jan. 27.

The one and only Jeff Foxworthy entertains on Jan. 28.

The music of the Rock band "Queen" will be performed by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 29.

“Plus, we’ll have at least one more act to announce in the near future,” Brockman added.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo runs from Jan. 14 through Feb. 5.

You can find more information at www.fwssr.com.