Cutting horse competition brings new fans to Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

The John Justin Arena at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo had the spotlight on the Cutting Horse Competition on Wednesday. Fans old and new grabbed a seat and watched the sport that has a direct connection to working ranches.

"Well, this whole competition got started from the Western way of life," Cutting Horse rider Michelle Cowan of Ardmore, Oklahoma said. "One hundred years ago, when you're out on the ranch and you're trying to separate a cow to doctor; that's what you gotta do to separate it, you know? You need a really handy horse, and one that's smart, and I think that progressed to what you see today."

The sport has seen a surge in interest, including new riders and fans.

"Oh, yes! It's grown a lot, tremendously," Cowan said. "The last 5 years, you know, with all the 'Yellowstone' shows and all, Taylor Sheridan has done, has been wonderful for our industry. It's drawn a lot of people that would never even known about it."

That means the crowd is filled with spectators who understand what's happening in the ring and those who are still trying to figure it out.

"Yeah, I feel like I should be with the kids, 'cause maybe they'll teach me something," Gary Gosselin said laughing. Gosselin moved from California to Weatherford 4 years ago. "I think Weatherford is the Cutting Capital of Texas, and this is a Cutting event; so we're trying to figure it out, trying to put all the pieces together."

"It's fun," Cowan said, pointing out how welcoming the sport is to newcomers. "I really enjoy seeing it through their eyes!"