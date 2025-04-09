Man arrested, charged after woman killed in Haltom City hit-and-run

One person is dead and another is facing felony charges after police say a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Haltom City on Saturday

Haltom police and firefighters responded to reports of an unresponsive woman in the road at about 4 a.m. near the 5000 block of NE 28th and Field streets.

The woman, identified by police as 54-year-old Loralea Fox, was given first aid but later died.

Investigators said Fox was walking westbound when she was hit from behind by the driver of a pickup truck, who left the area after the crash without stopping to help or report the collision.

Police said they identified the driver as 20-year-old Adrian Rodriguez, from Edgecliff Village. Rodriguez and his truck were located in Medford, Oklahoma, and he was arrested on Tuesday without incident, according to police.

Rodriguez was charged with second-degree collision involving death, a felony. Authorities did not release additional information on the crash, including why he was in Oklahoma. It's unclear if Rodriguez has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed as more evidence and witness statements are collected.