Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo 2020

A Fort Worth tradition, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, that goes back a century returns on January 17, but in 2020, the rodeo performances move to Dickies Arena.

The new arena "will transform how rodeo is seen, experienced and enjoyed," said Matt Brockman, FWSSR Communications Manager. Yet even with all the new, "there’s still plenty of the old feel and vibe that local rodeo fans have grown up with."

The grounds of the Will Rogers Memorial Center will once again fill with horses, cattle, steers, swine, chickens, rabbits and goats and of course, record-breaking crowds when the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo turns into a big reunion as spectators and families return. City slickers and tried and true cowboys and cowgirls all have a place during the 23-day show.

One of the biggest highlights is the All-Western Parade through downtown Fort Worth on Saturday morning, January 18. No motorized vehicles are allowed. The NBC 5 Today team will be there riding high in a horse drawn wagon to connect with the thousands who line the route. Then that evening, at 6:00 p.m., the Celebrity Goat Milking Championship will make you cringe and cackle as media personalities like NBC 5’s own Deborah Ferguson take a friendly event and turn it into a competition almost as serious as what you'll see in the rodeo arena.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s slogan, "This thing is legendary," certainly rings true for generations of families, so join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo January 17 - February 8 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

For tickets and a complete schedule of 23 days of rip-roaring fun, visit www.FWSSR.com.

