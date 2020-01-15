Fort Worth Renames 28th Street After Activists Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta

A stretch of Texas 183 will be renamed after Hispanic civil rights leaders Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta, the city confirms.

The resolution put forth Tuesday renames the section of NE 28th Street/Texas 183 from Beach Street west to Main Street in honor of Chavez and the section of NW 28th Street/Ephriham Avenue/Texas 183 from Main Street west to Texas 199/Jacksboro Highway to honor Huerta.

“At Tuesday’s Fort Worth City Council meeting, I put forth a resolution to designate in recognition portions of State Highway 183 after Hispanic civil rights leaders Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta. The Council voted unanimously to support the resolution. Previous efforts to rename a Fort Worth street after Cesar Chavez were not successful. However, with the continued support and efforts of LULAC, the Cesar Chavez Committee and community members we can advance the process forward for TXDoT approval.” said City Councilman Carlos Flores, District 2.

The stretch of road renamed after the civil rights activists is in Flores' district.

The resolution was adopted unanimously by the City Council Tuesday.