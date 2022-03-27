Fort Worth Police Searching for 71-Year-Old Missing Woman

Police are searching for a 71-year-old woman who was last seen in Fort Worth on Sunday.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Martha E. Minchew was last seen in the 7500 block of Palmetto Drive at 2 a.m.

Police said Minchew is described as a 4'9" woman who weighs 120 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with flowers and khaki pants, police said.

According to police, Minchew may be lost or in danger.

Anyone with information about Minchew's whereabouts should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.