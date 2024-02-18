Fort Worth Police search for semi-truck driver after 82-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash

Fort Worth police are searching for a big rig driver involved in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of an 82-year-old man in early February.

The fatal crash happened on Friday, Feb. 2, around 2:35 p.m. on Interstate 30.

Fort Worth Police said Charlies Jones Jr., 82, was traveling eastbound in his gold two-door 2007 Chevrolet car when an unidentified 18-wheeler moved into his lane and hit the left side of his car.

The collision caused Jones' car to spin in the road before striking a guardrail. The crash victim was taken to a local hospital and ultimately died from his injuries two days later.

Loved ones held a funeral and laid Jones to rest on Saturday, Feb. 17. According to Dignity Memorial, Jones was born and raised in Karnack before moving to Fort Worth in 1963.

***FATAL HIT & RUN TRAFFIC INVESTIGATION***

The Fort Worth Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating witnesses of a hit-and-run incident.



Anyone who witnessed or has information about the deadly crash is urged to call Detective Carter at 817-392-4885.