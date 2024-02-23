Fort Worth police officer seriously hurt in car crash

A Fort Worth Police officer is in serious condition after a crash while on duty early Friday.

Fort Worth Police said the officer was headed northbound on the Interstate 35W toll road entrance ramp near downtown when he was involved in a crash at about 7:30 a.m.

The officer was seriously injured in the crash and was hospitalized. Friday afternoon the department said the officer's condition was improving.

Police have not yet said what caused the crash or if there were any other reported injuries. The crash is being investigated by the department's traffic unit. More details are expected to be released at a later date.

The department said the officer has been with the Fort Worth Police Department for nine years and is currently assigned to the Crime Scene Unit.