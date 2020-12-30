Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Need Help Identifying Man After Violent Crime Spree

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man involved in a violent crime spree.

Investigators said the man shot at an employee at a business on Mansfield Highway, stole a vehicle with a father and his 10-year-old daughter inside it... stole a vehicle and kidnapped a mother and her 2-year-old child.

Police said the mother and the 2-year-old child were able to escape.

If you have any information about the man, or the crime, you are asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4375

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us