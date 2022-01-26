Fort Worth Police Make Boy Fighting Rare Brain Cancer an Honorary Officer

Some kids dream of being a police officer, but 6-year old Rylan Pruitt got to live his dream.

"Can you raise this hand for me?" Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes asked Rylan. "Say 'I, Rylan Pruitt...'"

"The love that has poured out from this community is not surprising, but is unlimited," Rylan's grandfather Greg Milini said.

Rylan was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare brain cancer, last May. He went to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Tennessee for treatment.

"They found a large brain tumor," Rylan's mother Marisa Pruitt explained. "He did 30 radiation sessions, four months of chemo, and then at the end of his chemo treatment, they did his spinal scans and they found a new spot."

When Rylan came back to Fort Worth, the community came together to give him a 1,000 vehicle birthday parade. It included monster trucks, Spider-Man, and anything with lights and sirens.

"Just the support that Texas has for its community is just overwhelming. I don't know how to describe it," Pruitt said. "I've grown up here and would never go anywhere else."

Rylan was sworn in as an honorary FWPD officer with his own badge and a framed certificate.

"You're done! Shake my hand, please," Noakes said to Ryland after the short front yard ceremony. "Good job. I'm proud of you!"

On March 1, Ryland will return to St. Jude's for more scans to see if his tumor has grown, and chart a course of treatment going forward.