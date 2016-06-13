texas

Fatal Crash Kills One Along Loop 820 in East Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are currently investigating fatal crash that occurred Sunday night on East Loop 820.

An SUV rolled just before 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes of 820 at the Ramey Avenue exit in Fort Worth, police said.

The driver, the only occupant in the car, was killed in the single-car crash. 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 2 hours ago

21 Deaths, 782 New Cases of COVID-19 in Tarrant, Collin Counties Sunday

All southbound lanes of 820 were closed at Ramey Avenue Monday morning due to the crash, but have since opened up.

Police said have not been able to track down any witnesses and continue to investigate the crash, including looking into whether alcohol played a role.

This article tagged under:

texasFort WorthDriverFort Worth policecrash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us