Fatal Crash Kills One Along Loop 820 in East Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are currently investigating fatal crash that occurred Sunday night on East Loop 820.

An SUV rolled just before 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes of 820 at the Ramey Avenue exit in Fort Worth, police said.

The driver, the only occupant in the car, was killed in the single-car crash.

All southbound lanes of 820 were closed at Ramey Avenue Monday morning due to the crash, but have since opened up.

Police said have not been able to track down any witnesses and continue to investigate the crash, including looking into whether alcohol played a role.