Fort Worth Police Chief Arrests Hit-And-Run Suspect

Fort Worth police chief Ed Kraus found himself near the scene of a hit-and-run on Friday and helped chase down the suspect and arrest him.

It happened about 10:30 a.m. near Interstate 20 and Campus Drive, said department spokesman Officer Buddy Calzada.

Several witnesses chased the suspect when he ran on foot and called 911, Calzada said.

The chief happened to be nearby and joined in, jumping over a few fences to arrest the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jesus Guerrero.

#TeamWork - Dec. 27 we worked together to locate a driver who ran from a major accident. Below is Air 1 following a suspect trying to run/hide from officers, he was eventually arrested by Chief Kraus - “I’m just proud to be 1 of 1,700 officers, who do this kind of work every day” pic.twitter.com/fGsEZx8Jf1 — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) December 27, 2019

The incident was captured on video by the police helicopter Air One.

The video shows Kraus chasing the suspect through a field and arresting him.

"Staff 1, one in custody" Kraus said on the police radio, using his own call sign.

Kraus declined an interview about what he did but released a statement.

“I’m just proud to be one of the 1,700 officers who do this kind of work every day,” he said.

Kraus, a 26-year veteran of the department, replaced Chief Joel Fitzgerald who was fired in May.