Fort Worth Nonprofit Hands Out 1,200 Turkeys

A hand up, not a hand out.

That is the motto of the Fort Worth Hope Center, a nonprofit that has been busy running a donation production line of sorts in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

By the time the effort on Tuesday is over, the organization will have handed out approximately 1,200 turkeys, and all the necessary fixings, to families in need ahead of the holiday.

Orlando Reyes, Chairman and co-founder of the Fort Worth Hope Center, along with his wife JoAnn, noted that his organization has been handing out food donations for Thanksgiving since 2003.

"It just says there is a big need in the community, a humongous need," Reyes said about the line of cars stretched around his building that faces East Loop 820. "We're not even scratching the surface of the needs that are out here."

Tuesday's event made a big difference for the family of Ravenia Saddler. Times have been tough for the Fort Worth resident, but that won't stop Thanksgiving from coming in two days, or reduce the number of mouths she is expected to feed.

"I like family time," Saddler said. "And food makes it move along."

