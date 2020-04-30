Fort Worth Motorcycle Officer Involved in Crash

Fort Worth

A Fort Worth police officer is being evaluated after a crash Thursday, April 30, 2020.

A Fort Worth police officer is being evaluated following a crash Thursday morning.

The officer was on his motorcycle when he was involved in a "major accident" along West Camp Bowie Boulevard, according to the department.

Video shot by NBC 5 shows the officer's motorcycle with a significant amount of damage along with a small SUV that had damage to it's back passenger quarter panel.

The officer, whose condition is not known, was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. No other hospitalizations or injuries were reported.

Fort Worth police have confirmed any information about the cause of the crash.

